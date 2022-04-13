Former Swiss 'banker of the year' jailed in high-profile fraud trial

World+Biz

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:52 pm

Former Swiss 'banker of the year' jailed in high-profile fraud trial

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 08:52 pm
Pierin Vincenz, former CEO of Swiss Raiffeisen bank waits for the continuation of a trial in front of the Volkshaus theatre, in Zurich, Switzerland, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Pierin Vincenz, former CEO of Swiss Raiffeisen bank waits for the continuation of a trial in front of the Volkshaus theatre, in Zurich, Switzerland, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Former Raiffeisen Switzerland Chief Executive Pierin Vincenz was jailed for nearly four years on Wednesday at the end of a fraud trial which exposed his huge strip club bills and misuse of company expenses.

After one of Switzerland's highest-profile corporate crime trials in decades, Zurich's district court convicted Vincenz, a former Swiss 'banker of the year' who was charged with making millions through illicit deals while he was CEO of the bank.

Vincenz, who was acquitted on several counts, was fined 840,000 Swiss francs ($900,600) and ordered to pay nearly 1.6 million francs in damages to compensate firms in which he was involved, as the court also found the 65-year-old guilty of using business expenses for private purposes.

His lawyer told Reuters that Vincenz, who denies any wrongdoing, would appeal the verdict after he was sentenced to 3-3/4 years in prison.

Vincenz had told the court that a near 200,000 Swiss franc expenses bill for strip club visits was largely business-related, while a 700 franc dinner with a woman he met on dating app Tinder was justified because he was considering her for a real estate job.

But Judge Sebastian Aeppli told the court that the expense claims went too far and were not in his employer's interests.

"(His) understanding, whereby practically all expenditures of a business person fall under disposable company expenses so long as any remote connection to the business activity exists, clearly went too far," Aeppli said.

"The relationship maintenance he carried out in cabarets, strip clubs and contact bars was no longer in the primary interest of Raiffeisen," the judge said, adding prudent handling of Raiffeisen's money would have meant limiting tabs to 1,000 Swiss francs or less per occasion.

The trial, which was moved from a courthouse to Zurich's Volkshaus theatre due to the intense public interest, centred around conflicts of interest on deals between a number of firms in which Vincenz and another defendant were involved.

All seven defendants in the trial, which began in January, had denied the allegations against them.

Vincenz was ordered to pay Raiffeisen more than 260,000 Swiss francs over expenses he charged to the bank, while he was ordered to pay a further 1.3 million francs to compensate damages incurred by another firm over a corporate transaction.

Prosecutors had sought nearly 70 million Swiss francs in total in assets from the defendants, as well as pursuing financial penalties and prison sentences ranging from two to six years for all but one of them.

Prosecutor Marc Jean-Richard-dit-Bressel told reporters that his office would await the written verdict as well as other parties' next moves before deciding on any possible appeal, but noted the court had largely supported the prosecutors' charges.

($1 = 0.9327 Swiss francs)

Top News

Former Raiffeisen Switzerland Chief Executive Pierin Vincenz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

9h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

10h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

12h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

42m | Videos
Computer market slumps after Covid-19

Computer market slumps after Covid-19

1h | Videos
Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

3h | Videos
Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research