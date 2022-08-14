Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

World+Biz

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 09:22 am

Related News

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 09:22 am
Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.

Jain, who was born in India, spent two decades building Deutsche Bank into one of the world's top universal banks. He was the first non-European to lead the German institution.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008 and the European debt crisis that followed, Jain pushed Deutsche to remain Europe's "last man standing" as US firms pulled ahead in global banking.

The years of expansion into risky investment banking businesses came back to haunt the bank, as regulation made complex trades more costly. As co-chief executive he struggled to cut back the risk and to get a grip on a long list of scandals that led to billions of dollars in fines.

He resigned from the German lender in 2015, and had been the president of US financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017.

"He will be remembered for his leadership in financial services and his deep commitment to conservation," said Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc, who said he knew Jain well.

Born in the Indian city of Jaipur, Jain earned his bachelors at the University of Delhi before completing an MBA at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

A lifelong vegetarian, he loved wildlife photography, safaris in Kenya's Masaai Mara and wilderness conservation, his family said.

He joined Deutsche in 1995 to launch a division specialising in hedge funds and derivatives. He then headed bond trading and emerging markets and later, as head of the investment bank, he out-earned his boss, then-CEO Josef Ackermann.

He was appointed to Deutsche's management board in 2009 and was responsible for the corporate and investment bank division from 2010. From 2012 to 2015, he was co-CEO.

"Anyone who worked with Anshu experienced a passionate leader of intellectual brilliance," said present CEO, Christian Sewing.

Jain was diagnosed in January 2017 with duodenal cancer, which affects the small intestine, but managed to outlive his initial diagnosis by four years, the family said.

"To his last day, Anshu stood by his lifelong determination to 'not be a statistic'," the family said.

Global Economy

Deutsche Bank / CEO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

2h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

27m | Panorama
Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Eggs are selling at record prices

Eggs are selling at record prices

14h | Videos
Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

14h | Videos
Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

15h | Videos
Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador