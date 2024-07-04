Former Boeing inspector alleges ‘scrap’ parts were used on assembly lines

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:24 am

Related News

Former Boeing inspector alleges ‘scrap’ parts were used on assembly lines

In his first network TV interview, Merle Meyers, a 30-year Boeing veteran, told CNN about an elaborate off-the-books practice at the Everett factory

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:24 am
The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

A former Boeing quality-control manager claims that for years, workers at the company's 787 Dreamliner factory in Everett, Washington, routinely retrieved parts deemed unsuitable for flight from an internal scrap yard and reused them on the assembly lines.

In his first network TV interview, Merle Meyers, a 30-year Boeing veteran, told CNN about an elaborate off-the-books practice at the Everett factory. According to Meyers, managers would take damaged and improper parts from the company's scrapyard, storehouses, and loading docks to meet production deadlines, reports BBC.

Several whistleblowers have recently raised concerns about factory lapses at Boeing. This includes an official federal complaint from a current employee alleging that Boeing hid potentially defective parts from Federal Aviation Administration inspectors, with some of those parts possibly ending up in planes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These allegations come after a series of significant safety issues that have shaken the company.

Meyers' claims that lapses he witnessed were intentional, organised efforts designed to thwart quality control processes in an effort to keep up with demanding production schedules.

Meyers claims the lapses he witnessed were intentional, organised efforts to bypass quality control processes to meet demanding production schedules. Starting in the early 2000s, Meyers estimates that over more than a decade, about 50,000 parts "escaped" quality control and were used in aircraft assembly. These parts ranged from small items like screws to more complex assemblies like wing flaps. A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, for instance, consists of approximately 2.3 million parts.

Meyers stated that most parts meant to be scrapped were often painted red to indicate they were unsuitable for assembly. However, this did not always prevent them from being used in planes under construction.

"It's a huge problem," Meyers told CNN. "A core requirement of a quality system is to keep bad parts and good parts apart."

Airplanes are highly specialised machines with much stricter safety standards than trains and cars. Their parts, materials, and manufacturing processes are rigorously regulated.

Meyers, whose job was to identify quality issues at Boeing, claims he was forced out of the company last year. He received a severance package, but due to a privacy agreement with Boeing, he is unable to discuss its details.

Based on conversations Meyers says he has had with current Boeing workers since his departure, he believes that while employees no longer retrieve parts from the scrapyard, the practice of using other unapproved parts on assembly lines continues.

"Now they're back to taking parts of body sections – everything – right when it arrives at the Everett site, bypassing quality, going right to the airplane," Meyers said.

Meyers has also described his concerns about Boeing's quality issues to federal investigators, a Senate panel and the New York Times.

In a statement to CNN, Boeing did not dispute Meyers' allegations. The company said it investigates "all allegations of improper behavior, such as unauthorised movement of parts or mishandling of documents," and makes improvements when appropriate.

boeing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

12h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

17h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

19h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

10h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

10h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

12h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

9h | Videos