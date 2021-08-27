Five killed, 1 injured as suspected militants attack trucks in Assam district

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
27 August, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 09:52 am

Related News

Five killed, 1 injured as suspected militants attack trucks in Assam district

Police said around 8.30pm, a group of armed men stopped the trucks, including six carrying cement and one loaded with coal, and started firing indiscriminately

Hindustan Times
27 August, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 09:52 am
File Photo
File Photo

Five people were killed and one injured when suspected militants fired indiscriminately at seven trucks and later set them afire on Thursday night in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Police said around 8.30pm, a group of armed men stopped the trucks, including six carrying cement and one loaded with coal, and started firing indiscriminately.

"The group fired at the vehicles for several minutes and then set them afire. Five persons have died in the incident and one sustained injury. All of them are drivers and handymen of the trucks," said Jayant Singh, superintendent of police, Dima Hasao.

Authorities suspect the involvement of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) in the attack.

Formed in April 2019, DNLA seeks an independent nation for the Dimasa community through an armed struggle. In recent months, members of the outfit have been killed in gun battles with security forces or have surrendered.

A cement factory's refusal to yield to DNLA's extortion demands is also suspected to have led to Thursday's attack.

"Additional forces were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and a combing operation is underway to nab those involved in the incident," Singh said.

 

Top News

Assam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

19h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

19h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

19h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs