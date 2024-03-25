Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake: regional governor

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:36 pm

Related News

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake: regional governor

Dozens of villages nestled on the banks of the country's Sepik River were already dealing with major flooding when the quake struck early Sunday morning

BSS/AFP
25 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 12:36 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

At least five people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern Papua New Guinea, officials said Monday as disaster crews poured into the region.

"So far, around 1,000 homes have been lost," said East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, adding that emergency crews were "still assessing the impact" from a tremor that "damaged most parts of the province".

Dozens of villages nestled on the banks of the country's Sepik River were already dealing with major flooding when the quake struck early Sunday morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Provincial police commander Christopher Tamari told AFP that authorities had recorded five deaths but the number of fatalities "could be more".

Photos taken in the aftermath of the quake showed damaged wooden houses collapsing into the surrounding knee-high floodwaters.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Although they seldom cause widespread damage in the sparsely populated jungle highlands, they can trigger destructive landslides.

Many of the island nation's nine million citizens live outside major towns and cities, where the difficult terrain and lack of sealed roads can seriously hamstring search-and-rescue efforts.

Top News

Papua New Guinea / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

4h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

32m | Brands
This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

1h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

17h | Videos
Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

4h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

15h | Videos