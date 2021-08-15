The first time Taliban seized Afghan power they hung the president

World+Biz

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 04:47 pm

Related News

The first time Taliban seized Afghan power they hung the president

Known as the "Butcher of Kabul", prior to being executed, Najibullah had been a virtual prisoner at a UN compound in Kabul for four and a half years since the fall of the Soviet backed government

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 04:47 pm
Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai. Picture: Collected
Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai. Picture: Collected

The Taliban first took full control of Kabul in 1996 and announced about setting up an Islamic state, it also executed the then Afghan president, Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai , by hanging him as one of the group first acts as the ruling regime. 

Known as the "Butcher of Kabul", prior to being executed, Najibullah had been a virtual prisoner at a UN compound in Kabul for four and a half years since the fall of the Soviet backed government, reports The Article.

Najibullah and his brother Shahpur Ahmadzai were strung up from a concrete traffic-control post at the gates of the presidential palace as thousands crowded around to watch.

"We killed him because he was the murderer of our people," said Noor Hakmal, a Taliban commander who entered the city overnight from Charasyab, south of Kabul.

Najibullah was ousted on 15 April, 1992, when the Islamic Mujahideen guerrilla forces closed in on Kabul after 14 years of civil war against a Soviet-backed communist government.

South Asia

Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

21h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie