The first time Taliban seized Afghan power they hung the president

The Taliban first took full control of Kabul in 1996 and announced about setting up an Islamic state, it also executed the then Afghan president, Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai , by hanging him as one of the group first acts as the ruling regime.

Known as the "Butcher of Kabul", prior to being executed, Najibullah had been a virtual prisoner at a UN compound in Kabul for four and a half years since the fall of the Soviet backed government, reports The Article.

Najibullah and his brother Shahpur Ahmadzai were strung up from a concrete traffic-control post at the gates of the presidential palace as thousands crowded around to watch.

"We killed him because he was the murderer of our people," said Noor Hakmal, a Taliban commander who entered the city overnight from Charasyab, south of Kabul.

Najibullah was ousted on 15 April, 1992, when the Islamic Mujahideen guerrilla forces closed in on Kabul after 14 years of civil war against a Soviet-backed communist government.