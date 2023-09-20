First grain ship since July leaves Ukrainian Black Sea port

World+Biz

Bloomberg News
20 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

First grain ship since July leaves Ukrainian Black Sea port

Bloomberg News
20 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine. File Photo: REUTERS/Sergey Smolentsev
Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine. File Photo: REUTERS/Sergey Smolentsev

The first grain ship in over two months left one of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, as Kyiv seeks to defy Russia's effective maritime blockade following the collapse of a safe-passage deal. Wheat prices fell.

The Resilient Africa left Chornomorsk with 3,000 tons of wheat and is heading toward the Bosphorus, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Another vessel is at the port loaded with wheat for Egypt, he added. They arrived on Saturday.

It's too early to know if Kyiv's efforts to reopen a corridor will significantly lift exports. The market is watching for a response from Moscow, which has said it would treat any ships headed to Ukraine's ports as potentially carrying weapons. In August, the Russian navy fired on a vessel to force it to stop for checks.

"So far there's no action from mainstream owners to trade Ukraine," according to Vasilis Mouyis, joint managing director of Greece-based Doric Shipbrokers SA, which sent vessels through the shipping passage before the deal collapsed in July. "If I were crew on a vessel, I certainly would think more than twice to visit Ukrainian ports right now."

Ukraine is a major grain exporter and historically shipped agricultural products all over the world from its Black Sea ports, which have been blocked since Moscow exited the United Nations and Turkey-brokered deal. That's forced Kyiv to use complicated and expensive river, rail and road routes to ship its crops, but they have also been targeted by Russian drones in recent weeks.

Still, "a combination of continued strong exports out of Russia and the possibility of exports coming through ports that were part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative" has weighed on grain prices, said Dennis Voznesenski, an analyst with Rabobank.

Ukraine is also proposing a new mechanism that would require exporters shipping grain to neighboring European Union countries to get permission in advance. Three of Ukraine's EU neighbors said they would extend a ban on purchases of grain from Ukraine on Friday, defying a decision by the 27-nation bloc.

Another four vessels are expected to arrive in Chornomorsk in late September and early October, according to analysts at UkrAgroConsult. While the successful reopening of a maritime safe passage could spur trade, shipowners, crew and insurers are wary of sailing through the Black Sea, where risks have been escalating.

Five vessels left Odesa after the collapse of the grain deal, but they had been stranded in Ukraine since the beginning of the war and weren't grain trade ships. Wheat futures are about 26% lower this year following bumper harvests in parts of the Northern Hemisphere including Russia.

Ukraine / Black Sea Port / grain export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

13h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

11m | TBS World
Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

4h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS