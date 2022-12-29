Fire on South Korean highway kills five, injures dozens

World+Biz

Reuters
29 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

Fire on South Korean highway kills five, injures dozens

Reuters
29 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Smoke rises from a tunnel that was burnt down in Gwacheon, South Korea, December 29, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a tunnel that was burnt down in Gwacheon, South Korea, December 29, 2022. Yonhap via REUTERS

A large fire on a major South Korean expressway spread quickly on Thursday, killing at least five people and injuring more than three dozen in heavy traffic before it was doused, emergency officials and media said.

Video images on social media showed a soundproof awning engulfed in flames soon after the fire broke out on the Second Gyeongin Expressway near Seoul, the capital, at about 1:49 pm (0449 GMT).

The heavy traffic made it difficult for vehicles to immediately escape the affected area, as the fire spread and a blast was heard, a witness told television broadcaster YTN.

Media said the fire appeared to have begun after a bus and a truck collided. But a fire official at the scene said its cause was still being investigated, although the fire had been put out.

Five people were killed with at least 37 injured, three of them seriously, an emergency official said.

Top News

south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

8h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

5h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

20h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

18h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

18h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh