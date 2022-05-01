Fire at Russian military site near Ukraine injures one

Reuters
01 May, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 08:22 pm

File Photo: Russian Army. Photo: Reuters.
File Photo: Russian Army. Photo: Reuters.

One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defence ministry.

Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground. Reuters could not verify the reports.

Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied responsibility, as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

Other Russian regions that share a border with Ukraine have also reported cross-border shelling incidents since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special military operation".

