Fire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver

World+Biz

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:52 am

Related News

Fire knocks out services at South Korea tech giants Kakao, Naver

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:52 am
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Naver sign on its office building in Seongnam, South Korea, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Naver sign on its office building in Seongnam, South Korea, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

A fire at a suburban data centre south of Seoul damaged servers of South Korea's major tech companies, Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp. on Saturday, causing extensive disruption to the country's dominant messenger service and internet portal.

The fire at SK C&C on Saturday afternoon affected the operations of companies including Kakao and Naver housed at the data centre in Pangyo, on Seoul's southern periphery, an SK official said.

Kakao messenger and some affiliated services remained down more than eight hours after the fire broke out. Various services offered by Naver also went down partially for several hours.

There were no reports of injuries but the companies involved apologised to customers for the service disruptions. Safety precautious were preventing Kakao from resuming power supplies to its data centre, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kakao's messenger app Kakao Talk has more than 47 million active users in South Korea and 53 million globally, the company said in a report in August.

south korea / Kakao / Naver

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

1h | Panorama
A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

21h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

1d | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

19h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

12h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

12h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

15h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back