Fire from gas explosion in Kenyan capital kills 2, injures hundreds

The fire, in Nairobi's Embakasi neighbourhood, started just before midnight on Friday at Kentainers Company, whose building was badly damaged

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Reuters
A fire resulting from a gas explosion in Kenya's capital Nairobi has killed two people and injured at least 222.

A lorry carrying gas exploded in Embakasi district around 23:30 (20:30 GMT), "igniting a huge ball of fire", a government spokesperson said, reports BBC.

The fire, in Nairobi's Embakasi neighbourhood, started just before midnight on Friday at Kentainers Company, whose building was badly damaged, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said on social media platform X.

Wesley Kimeto, commander in charge of police in Embakasi, was quoted saying on the Standard newspaper's X account that at least two people were confirmed dead.

Housing, businesses and cars were damaged with video showing a huge blaze raging close to blocks of flats.

Earlier, the government had said the blast happened at a gas plant. The cause is still being established.

Residents gathered at the scene of the explosion as fire crews tackled the flames. Photo: Reuters
Residents gathered at the scene of the explosion as fire crews tackled the flames. Photo: Reuters

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said the blast scene had now been secured and a command centre had been set up to help co-ordinate rescue operations.

"Kenyans are hereby advised to keep off the cordoned area in order to allow the rescue mission to be carried out [with] minimal disruptions," he added.

The blaze is reported to have spread through several apartment complexes, leading to fears the number of casualties could rise further.

One of those hurt, Boniface Sifuna, described what had happened for the Reuters news agency: "I got burnt by an exploding gas canister as I was trying to escape," he said.

"It exploded right in front of me and the impact knocked me down and the flames engulfed me. I am lucky that I was strong enough to get away."

Reuters pictures from the scene of the fire showed one body lying on the ground, covered with a blanket, while Reuters television footage showed several nearby houses burning.

 

