Fire in Chinese coal firm's office kills 25

World+Biz

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 12:45 pm

Related News

Fire in Chinese coal firm's office kills 25

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Twenty-five people were killed in a fire at a coal company's office building in China's northern Shanxi province, state media said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country's top coal-producing hub of Shanxi.

State broadcaster CCTV initially reported the fire killed 11 people and injured at least 51, before subsequently raising the reported death toll from the accident twice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Calls to Yongju Coal Industry were not answered.

Previous deadly fires in China have drawn public anger. In April, 29 people were killed as a fire ripped through a hospital in Beijing, leading to criticism of local authorities on social media sites.

China's coal producers are also under scrutiny for a series of accidents in mines in recent months, which has weighed on production as mines stop work for safety inspections.

Reporting by Colleen Howe and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman

fire / China / Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

42m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World