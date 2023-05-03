Finnish daily uses shooter video game to dodge Russia's press restrictions

World+Biz

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

Finnish daily uses shooter video game to dodge Russia's press restrictions

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 11:19 am
Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka presents a secret room within Counter-Strike video game, where his paper has hidden news about Russia&#039;s war in Ukraine in Russian, in Helsinki, Finland 2 May, 2023. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen
Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Antero Mukka presents a secret room within Counter-Strike video game, where his paper has hidden news about Russia's war in Ukraine in Russian, in Helsinki, Finland 2 May, 2023. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen

Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday (3 May) took its struggle against Russian media restrictions to a popular online video game to mark world press freedom day.

Editor-in-chief Antero Mukka said the paper had to get creative in trying to breach the restrictions and decided to hide articles about Russia's war in Ukraine in Russian in the shooter game Counter-Strike, which is popular worldwide and among young Russian men.

Russia has cracked down on independent journalism in the country after it initiated what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine last year, by banning free reporting and denying Russians' access to media content produced abroad.

A view of a secret room within the Counter-Strike video game, where Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat has hidden news about Russia&#039;s war in Ukraine in Russian, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on 2 May, 2023. Helsingin Sanomat /via REUTERS
A view of a secret room within the Counter-Strike video game, where Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat has hidden news about Russia's war in Ukraine in Russian, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on 2 May, 2023. Helsingin Sanomat /via REUTERS

In response to Moscow's laws restricting press freedom in Russia, Helsingin Sanomat began publishing some of its Ukraine and Russia-related news in Russian last year, only to see access from Russia to its content quickly restricted.

"As we have been widely concerned about the press freedom situation and freedom of speech in Russia, we decided that maybe it's possible to find some new channels to provide Russian audiences with some reliable, independent journalism for example about the situations in Ukraine," Mukka told Reuters before the press freedom day on 3 May.

Counter-Strike, released by US-based private game-maker Valve Corporation in 2012, ranks among the world's top 10 most popular PC games, research firm Newzoo's data showed.

The paper built a map of an unspecified war-torn Slavic city, naming it "de_voyna", in reference to the Russian word "voyna" meaning war, the use of which is prohibited in Russia in reference to the conflict in Ukraine.

The map conceals a secret room where the paper hid images and texts detailing the cruelties witnessed by its reporters and photographers in Ukraine during the war.

Mukka said the paper had not asked Valve's permission for the campaign as the game allows users to create and add their own content to its platform.

"If some young men in Russia, just because of this game, happen to think for a couple of seconds what is going on in Ukraine then it's worth it," he said.

World Press Freedom Day / Finnish / Russia war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

3h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

1h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

1h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

17h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

21h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

21h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022