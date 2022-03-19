Finland named world’s happiest country 5th time in a row

World Happiness Report 2022: Finland named happiest country in the world. Photo: iStock via Times Now

For the fifth time in a row, Finland ranked as the happiest country in the World Happiness Report 2022.

Finland was followed by two more Scandinavian nations - Denmark and Iceland – according to the 10th edition of the report released on 18 March.

On the flip side, Afghanistan was ranked as the most unhappy country in the world. It was soon followed by Lebanon and Zimbabwe.

Published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the report contains rankings of national happiness based on several factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, perceptions of corruption and primarily on the responses by the individuals.

This year, the report ranked 146 countries.

Take a look at the top 10 happiest countries of the world in 2022:

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Switzerland

5. The Netherlands

6. Luxembourg

7. Sweden

8. Norway

9. Israel

10. New Zealand

Just like previous years, the top 10 list includes most of the Nordic countries. The high rankings for this group of nations was in part attributed to "strong social cohesion, excellent work-life balance and free education and health care."

Pandemic blues

As expected, the report says that the coronavirus pandemic dampened feelings of happiness around the world.

It added that the countries where people trusted their governments and each other experienced lower Covid-19 death tolls and showed a greater tendency for maintaining or rebuilding a sense of common purpose to deliver happier, healthier and more sustainable lives.

The report established a direct link between people's happiness and pandemic, war or accelerating of climate change.