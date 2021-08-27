FIFA negotiating evacuation of soccer players, others from Afghanistan

World+Biz

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:29 am

Related News

FIFA negotiating evacuation of soccer players, others from Afghanistan

Islamic State suicide bombers killed scores of civilians and at least 13 US troops on Thursday, striking the Kabul airport where thousands of people have been trying to flee in the chaos after the takeover

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:29 am
FIFA&#039;s logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters during a foggy autumn day in Zurich, Switzerland November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Soccer's world governing body FIFA said it is negotiating the "extremely challenging" evacuation of soccer players and other athletes from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of power.

Islamic State suicide bombers killed scores of civilians and at least 13 US troops on Thursday, striking the Kabul airport where thousands of people have been trying to flee in the chaos after the takeover.

Last week, Afghan national team soccer player Zaki Anwari died in a fall from a US plane at Kabul airport as crowds of people seeking to flee Afghanistan thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power in the capital on Aug. 15.

"The FIFA President and Secretary General are following closely the situation and are working tirelessly with governments and relevant organisations to get those at risk out of Afghanistan," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"FIFA's leadership is personally involved in negotiating the complex evacuation of footballers and other athletes," it said. "This is an extremely challenging environment."

Earlier this week, Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents after lobbying by prominent figures from the sporting world, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

FIFPRO, the worldwide association for professional soccer players, said it has also been heavily involved in efforts to get the athletes out and it appreciated the Australian government's efforts. 

The former captain of the Afghan women's soccer team, Khalida Popal, has urged players to delete social media, erase public identities and burn their kits for safety's sake now that the country is again the rule of the Taliban, who imposed strict limits on women's behaviour during their 1996-2001 rule.

Popal told Reuters in a video interview that the militants had killed, raped and stoned women in the past and female soccer players were afraid of what the future might hold.

Sports

fifa / Afghanistan / Kabul Airport Blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

19h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

19h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

19h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs