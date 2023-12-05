An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg/File Photo

Israel-Hamas war live:

Summary

Israel ramps up attacks across the Gaza Strip, including near hospitals and in the south of besieged enclave where ground operation is intensifying.

Israel's "indiscriminate bombardment" of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza has reached "new depths", Norwegian Refugee Council chief warns.

The Palestine Red Crescent says it lost contact with its teams after telecommunication services cut off in Gaza amid Israeli bombings.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

1:15PM

The deadliest month on record for journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists put out their latest death toll update on Monday. The group began recording journalist deaths in 1992 - they say this war has led to their deadliest month on record, reports Al Jazeera.

As of December 4:

63 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead: 56 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 3 Lebanese

11 journalists were reported injured

3 journalists were reported missing

19 journalists were reported arrested

Multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship, and killings of family members

These killings are among the more than 16,000 killed since the war began on October 7 - with more than 15,800 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank, and 1,200 deaths in Israel.

The deadliest day of the war for journalists was the first day, October 7, with six journalists killed; the second-deadliest day was November 18, when five were killed.

Israel's military has told news agencies AFP and Reuters that it cannot guarantee their journalists' safety - after the agencies had sought assurances their workers would not be targeted by Israeli strikes.

1:15PM

State of panic' after Gaza's Bureij refugee camp bombed

Israeli jets targeted the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza this morning. Mohamed Washa, our colleague at Al Jazeera Arabic, has these updates from the camp:

Bombs began raining down around 6:05am (04:05 GMT) while most residents were asleep, leading to a total "state of panic".

At least 15 houses were "completely destroyed" more than 15 people were killed, including children. Many wounded are still trapped under the rubble.

Residents are now working with their bare hands to rescue victims. There is no equipment or ambulances, they said.

"We have been destroyed," said one resident who survived the attack. "We did nothing to deserve this… we were all sleeping."

Another survivor added: "Nobody cares about us. Those were unarmed people and innocent children, asleep."

The entrance to the camp has extremely narrow roads making it difficult for ambulances or firetrucks to get in.

12:15PM

President of UN General Assembly renews call for ceasefire

Dennis Francis, the president of the UN General Assembly, has renewed his call for a "longer-term humanitarian ceasefire" in a post on X.

"I'm deeply alarmed and saddened by the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East," said Francis who holds the rotating presidency of the UN's largest body on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago, reports Al Jazeera.

Dennis also called for the "unconditional release of all remaining hostages and for unimpeded access to humanitarian aid to Palestinians".

On October 27, 120 of the General Assembly's 193 members voted in favour of an immediate humanitarian truce, with 14 countries voting no and 45 abstaining.

11:55AM

UN warns of 'even more hellish scenario' in southern Gaza

The BBC has reported that the UN Secretary-General's comments in the past hours calling on Israel to stop their ground offensive in southern Gaza.

Earlier, the lead UN official for the Palestinian territories had also voiced concerns. Since the truce ended on Friday, Israel's push into the south has forced tens of thousands of people there into "increasingly compressed spaces, desperate to find food, water, shelter and safety," said Lynn Hastings on Monday.

Quote Message: Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond." from Lynn Hastings UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories

Nowhere is safe in Gaza and there is nowhere left to go. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond."

Lynn HastingsUN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories

11:48AM

Israeli military releases details on latest soldiers killed in Gaza

The Israeli military says three more soldiers were killed during fighting on Tuesday and four others were seriously injured in various battles in northern Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.

The dead were identified as a 23-year-old officer and two soldiers, 20 and 21 years old, in the Israeli military's 188th Armoured Brigade's 53rd Battalion.

More than 80 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave, the UN said on Tuesday, citing official Israeli sources. It was not known if the latest deaths announced by Israel were part of that total.

11:43AM

New video shows destruction in vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital

An exclusive Al Jazeera video posted on social media shows destruction just outside the gates of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who is reporting from inside the hospital, said that several people have been killed and injured following Israeli strikes, which have sent waves of panic through the thousands of displaced civilians seeking shelter inside the medical facility.

"There's a large number of displaced children, women, elderly and the sick here," al-Sharif said. "The situation here is dire. There's a sense of fear because the bombing has not stopped."

11:39AM

Israeli forces attempt to encircle Palestinian fighters in northern Gaza

Israeli forces continue to conduct "clearing operations" in the northern Gaza Strip as they attempt to encircle Hamas fighters in what they describe as strongholds in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City and Jabalia City, located 4km (2.5 miles) to the north, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports Al Jazeera.

The Washington, DC-based think tank said Israel's military has warned the Hamas commanders in Shujaiya that "Israel will use extreme force in the neighbourhood" to destroy the Palestinian armed group.

Palestinian fighters with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the smaller Palestinian Resistance Committees are battling Israeli forces in Gaza using small arms, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), anti-armour grenades, mortars, and improvised "armour-piercing" explosive devices targeting Israeli tanks, the ISW said.

"This is consistent with Hamas' use of increasingly sophisticated tactics against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip after the end of the humanitarian pause. The al Qassem Brigades [Hamas's military wing] claimed four attacks on Israeli forces and vehicles east of Beit Lahiya using RPGs and anti-personnel munitions," the think tank said.

11:30AM

Dozens of Palestinian families seek shelter at northern Gaza hospital

Al Jazeera has obtained footage from Kamal Adwan Hospital, showing scores of injured Palestinians laying on mattresses on the floor as they seek care.

Dozens of families displaced due to continuous Israeli shelling on residential areas of Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia also are seeking shelter at the hospital..

Speaking from the hospital courtyard, a displaced young man described heavy attacks in the al-Alami area of Jabalia.

"We fled to the hospital, which has no safety," he said.

9:25AM

Attack on Gaza's south will surpass northern operation: Israeli defence minister

The Israeli army is increasing its bombardment on the southern part of the Gaza Strip, specifically in the city of Khan Younis.

This comes despite American pressure telling them that they could not conduct themselves in the south the same way they did in the north.

However, Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, has been saying that what will come to the southern part of the Gaza Strip will not only be equal to what we saw in the north but, actually, even worse.

He says the army is going to continue its ground operation inside of the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

He also said that Israeli troops are going to remain stationed there until every single Hamas target – infrastructure and fighters – is eliminated. Which is interesting given the fact that, for weeks, the Israelis have been saying they are in total control of the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al Jazeera

8:30AM

Israeli attacks on northern Gaza 'cannot be blueprint for south': WHO

The World Health Organization issued the warning in a statement renewing its calls for the protection of Gaza hospitals and civilians, as Israeli forces intensify their ground offensive in the south of the enclave, reports Al Jazeera.

"We have seen what happened in northern Gaza. This cannot be the blueprint for the south. Gaza cannot afford to lose another hospital as health needs continue to soar," the UN agency said.

Israel's military operations in southern Gaza, especially in Khan Younis, could cut off access to the Nasser Medical Complex and the European Gaza Hospital as the number of sick and injured Palestinians increases, WHO said.

"Lack of access would also limit WHO's ability to deliver aid to these hospitals," it added.