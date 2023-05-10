FBI says it has sabotaged hacking tool created by elite Russian spies

World+Biz

Reuters
10 May, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 12:13 pm

Related News

FBI says it has sabotaged hacking tool created by elite Russian spies

Reuters
10 May, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 12:13 pm
FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The FBI has sabotaged a suite of malicious software used by elite Russian spies, US authorities said on Tuesday (9 May), providing a glimpse of the digital tug-of-war between two cyber superpowers.

Senior law enforcement officials said FBI technical experts had identified and disabled malware wielded by Russia's FSB security service against an undisclosed number of American computers, a move they hoped would deal a death blow to one of Russia's leading cyber spying programs.

"We assess this as being their premier espionage tool," one of the US officials told journalists ahead of the release. He said Washington hoped the operation would "eradicate it from the virtual battlefield."

The official said the FSB spies behind the malware, known as Snake, are part of a notorious hacking group tracked by the private sector and known as "Turla."

The group has been active for two decades against a variety of NATO-aligned targets, US government agencies and technology companies, a senior FBI official said.

Russian diplomats did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Moscow routinely denies carrying out cyber espionage operations.

US officials spoke to journalists on Tuesday ahead of the news release on condition that they not be named. Similar announcements, revealing the FSB cyber disruption effort, were made by security agencies in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Turla is widely considered one of the most sophisticated hacking teams studied by the security research community.

"They have persisted in the shadows by focusing on stealth and operational security," said John Hultquist, vice president of threat analysis at US cybersecurity company Mandiant. "They are one of the hardest targets we have."

The US government dubbed the disruption of Turla's Snake malware "Operation Medusa." The FBI and its partners identified where the hacking tool had been deployed across the internet and built a unique software "payload" to disrupt the hackers' infrastructure.

The FBI relied on existing search warrant authorities to remotely access the Russian malicious program within victim networks in the US and sever its connections.

The senior FBI official said the Bureau's tool was designed only to communicate with the Russian spy program. "It speaks Snake, and communicates with Snake's custom protocols" without accessing the victim's personal files, the official said.

Russian hacking group / FBI / Hacking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

4h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

1d | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

16h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

16h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

17h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter