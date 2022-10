FILE PHOTO: French painter Pierre Soulages poses near one of his paintings (143x202, November 19, 1964) after the inauguration of the Soulages Museum in Rodez, southwestern France, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pierre Soulages, the French painter who came to fame with his works reflecting on the shades and forms of black, has died at age 102, the museum dedicated to the artist in his hometown of Rodez, southwestern France, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Born in 1919, Soulages died on Tuesday evening in a hospital in Nimes, Benoît Decron, the head of the Soulages museum said.