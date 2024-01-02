Factbox: Major earthquakes in Japan since Kobe disaster of 1995

World+Biz

Reuters
02 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:06 am

Related News

Factbox: Major earthquakes in Japan since Kobe disaster of 1995

List of major Japanese quakes in the last 30 years

Reuters
02 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:06 am
People walk along a road damaged by an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this image released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
People walk along a road damaged by an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 1, 2024, in this image released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least six people, destroying buildings and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes.

Situated on the "Ring of Fire" arc of volcanoes and oceanic trenches that partly encircles the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater, and each year experiences up to 2,000 quakes that can be felt by people.

Following are some major Japanese quakes in the last 30 years:

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

- On Jan. 16, 1995, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 hit central Japan, devastating the western port city of Kobe. The worst earthquake to hit the country in 50 years killed more than 6,400 and caused an estimated $100 billion in damage.

- On Oct. 23, 2004, a 6.8 magnitude quake struck the Niigata region, about 250 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, killing 65 people and injuring 3,000.

- On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami struck northeast Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people and causing a meltdown in Fukushima, leading to the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

- On April 16, 2016, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck in Kumamoto on the southern island of Japan, killing more than 220 people.

- On June 18, 2018, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, killed four people, injured hundreds more and halted factory lines in an industrial area.

- On Sept. 6, 2018, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake paralysed Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, killing at least seven people, triggering landslides and knocking out power to its 5.3 million residents.

- On Feb. 13, 2021, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Fukushima in eastern Japan, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages.

- On March 16, 2022, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the coast off Fukushima again, leaving two dead and 94 injured and reviving memories of the quake and tsunami that crippled the same region just over a decade earlier.

Japan / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

1h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

11h | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

14h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

12h | Videos
Bank interest rate jumps to 12% for Jan’24

Bank interest rate jumps to 12% for Jan’24

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

15h | Videos