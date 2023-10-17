Facing death in every moment, Gaza journalists risk death to let world know the horrors inflicted on Palestine

Many journalists are using the Shifa Hospital grounds as a base for their reporting in Gaza City. Photo: Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera

Journalists in Gaza have been facing extreme circumstances in their bid to keep the world informed of the horrors taking place since Israel began bombing Palestine.

In the 10 days since Israeli bombers have been wreaking havoc on the coastal enclave of the Gaza Strip, over 2,800 Palestinians -a quarter of them children- have been killed, along with more than 10,000 wounded and a further 1,000 thought to be trapped under the rubble of their homes.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 15 journalists have already been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7. Even those wearing clearly marked press vests and helmets have been targeted

In addition to cutting off fuel, electricity and water, the communications tower in the territory has also been bombed, further crippling those trying to report on the war from the Palestinian side.

Freelance journalist Rakan Abdelrahman -who now does his work from a cafe alongside other journalists- spoke to Al Jazeera about his struggles and worries, saying, "Due to bad internet connection and electricity outages, we can't report on something in real-time. There is no appropriate place to work from anyway."

"We can't cover the site of massacres or even get to the places that have been bombed for fear that another Israeli attack will target the same area," Abdelrahman continued. "Every second you are in danger. Our colleagues have paid the price with their lives, such as Saeed al-Taweel, Mohammed Subh and Hisham Alnwajha."

Those three journalists were killed on 10 October after setting up to film one of Israel's declared targets, the Hiji building. Despite staying hundreds of metres away at a presumed safe distance, the attack hit a different building much closer to them.

The Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has also become a hub for journalists and reporters, offering them a chance to charge their phones despite running on generators.

It is also a source of grim information they could otherwise not know with electricity cut and mobile phone networks disrupted, allowing them to count the dead and wounded coming from areas bombed by Israel.

"When there is no internet, this results in censoring the journalist as they cannot report on information or news in different areas in the Gaza Strip," Shorouq Shaheen, a correspondent for Syria TV says.

"We are still covering the news but we have become limited in our coverage," she says. "We learn where an Israeli air attack took place when the dead and injured come to the hospital. But what happens to the attacks in different places that we can't get to? How can we cover that immediately?"

Al-Aloul admits that journalists are aware of high chances of being killed, commenting that "there's a chance that we could end up being the news instead".

However, the deaths of their fellow colleagues only "gives us more motivation to carry on working in their names and memories", he says.

"We, as journalists, have always proved that we are up to the task," al-Aloul adds. "We are also adamant in showing the atrocities that Israel is committing against us."