Facebook, Instagram to restrict news access in Canada

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 08:35 pm

Meta has stated that it will begin restricting news on its platforms to Canadian consumers after the passage of a controversial online news bill by the Canadian government.

The bill mandates that large platforms compensate news publishers for content posted to their websites, BBC has reported.

Both Meta and Google have already tested limiting news access for some Canadians.

In 2021, Australian Facebook users were prevented from sharing or viewing news due to a similar law.

Canada's Online News Act, which was passed by the senate on Thursday, requires platforms such as Google and Meta to negotiate commercial deals and pay news organisations for their content.

Meta has referred to the law as "fundamentally flawed legislation that ignores the realities of how our platforms work."

On Thursday, it said news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada – before the bill takes effect.

Google termed the bill's current form "unworkable" and stated that it would work with the government to find a "path forward."

According to the federal government, the online news bill is necessary "to enhance fairness in the Canadian digital news market" and to permit struggling news organisations to "secure fair compensation" for news and links shared on the platforms.

An independent parliament budget watchdog estimated in its analysis of the measure that news organisations could receive approximately C$329 million ($250 million; £196 million) annually from digital platforms.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez told Reuters earlier this month that the tech platforms' experiments were "unacceptable" and a "threat."

In Australia, Facebook reinstated news content for its users after discussions with the government resulted in modifications.

On Thursday, Rodriguez's office reported that he had met with Google and Facebook this week and planned further discussions; however, the government would proceed with the implementation of the law.

"If the government can't stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will?" he asked in a statement.

The passage of the bill was hailed by media industry groups as a step towards market equity.

"Real journalism, created by real journalists, continues to be demanded by Canadians and is vital to our democracy, but it costs real money," Paul Deegan, president and chief executive officer of News Media Canada, said in a statement.

In Canada, the Online News Act is anticipated to go into effect in six months.

 

