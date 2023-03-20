Explainer: Everything you need to know about Interpol, Red Notice

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 05:01 pm

A man passes Interpol signages at Interpol World in Singapore July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man passes Interpol signages at Interpol World in Singapore July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Monday claimed that the Interpol had accepted a letter sent by the Bangladesh Police to issue a red notice against Arav Khan, the absconding accused in a case filed over the murder of a police inspector.

From real life to movies, Interpol has often popped up in discussions revolving around cross-border crimes. 

But what is the organisation all about?

What is Interpol?

The International Criminal Police Organization is an inter-governmental organisation with 195 member countries. 
It shares and accesses data on crimes and criminals and offers a range of technical and operational support.

How does Interpol help its member countries?

The Interpol manages 19 police databases with information on crimes and criminals (from names and fingerprints to stolen passports), accessible in real-time to countries.
It offers investigative support such as forensics, analysis, and assistance in locating fugitives around the world. It also provides training to officials in different areas.
This expertise supports national efforts in combating crimes across three global areas, considered most pressing: terrorism, cybercrime and organised crime.
Officials working in each specialised crime area run a variety of different activities alongside member countries. This can be investigative support, field operations, training and networking.
Importantly, since crimes evolve, the Interpol keeps an eye on the future through research and development in international crime and trends.

What is a Red Notice?

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.
It contains two main types of information:
Information to identify the wanted person, such as their name, date of birth, nationality, hair and eye colour, photographs and fingerprints if available.
Information related to the crime they are wanted for, which can typically be murder, rape, child abuse or armed robbery.
Red Notices are published by Interpol at the request of a member country, and must comply with Interpol's constitution and rules.

How was Interpol formed?

The Interpol was conceived during the first International Criminal Police Congress in 1914, which brought officials from 24 countries to discuss cooperation in law enforcement. It was founded on 7 September 1923 at the close of the five-day 1923 Congress session in Vienna as the International Criminal Police Commission (ICPC); it adopted many of its current duties throughout the 1930s. 

After coming under Nazi control in 1938, the agency had its headquarters in the same building as the Gestapo. It was effectively moribund until the end of World War II. In 1956, the ICPC adopted a new constitution and the name Interpol, derived from its telegraphic address used since 1946.

