Ex-UK PM Tony Blair slams America's ‘abandonment’ of Afghanistan

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 04:51 pm

In his first public comments on the crisis since the Afghan government collapsed last weekend, Blair criticised the US motives for the withdrawal as “imbecilic” and “driven not by grand strategy but by politics”

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the Hallam Conference Centre in London, Britain December 18, 2019.Photo : Reuters
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the Hallam Conference Centre in London, Britain December 18, 2019.Photo : Reuters

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who in 2001 took Britain into war in Afghanistan alongside the United States, condemned the "abandonment" of the country as "dangerous" and "unnecessary".

In his first public comments on the crisis since the Afghan government collapsed last weekend, Blair criticised the US motives for the withdrawal as "imbecilic" and "driven not by grand strategy but by politics".

"The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours," Blair wrote in a wide-ranging article published on his institute's website.

