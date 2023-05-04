Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition over attack on US Capitol

04 May, 2023, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 11:43 pm

Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition over attack on US Capitol

04 May, 2023, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 11:43 pm
Enrique Tarrio, the former &quot;national chairman&quot; of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the neofascist organization were found guilty. File Photo: AP/Hindustan Times
Enrique Tarrio, the former "national chairman" of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the neofascist organization were found guilty. File Photo: AP/Hindustan Times

Four members of the far-right Proud Boys were convicted of seditious conspiracy on Thursday for their roles in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, US media reported.

Enrique Tarrio, the former "national chairman" of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the neofascist organization were found guilty after a high-profile trial in the nation's capital.

The jury deadlocked over the seditious conspiracy charge against one other Proud Boys member, but all five were also convicted of obstruction of Congress.

Tarrio and the other defendants were accused of trying to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory over Donald Trump.

Tarrio was not in Washington on January 6, 2021 but was accused of directing the storming of the Capitol by members of the Proud Boys. 

