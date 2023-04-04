Ex Google engineer claims immortality is attainable by 2030

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:25 am

Related News

Ex Google engineer claims immortality is attainable by 2030

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former Google engineer Ray Kurzweil, who received the National Medal of Technology in 1999, previously predicted that humans will achieve immortality with the help of nanorobots by 2030.

The 75-year-old eminent futurist and computer scientist, who was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2022, made this shocking prediction in 2005. 

Kurzweil's comments that he made in his book, 'The Singularity Is Near', have recently resurfaced in a two-part YouTube series by tech vlogger Adagio, reports NDTV. 

The videos have collectively accumulated thousands of views.

He had predicted that technology will allow humans to achieve everlasting life by 2030. His predictions also included advancements and expansion seen in genetics, robotics and nanotechnology which will allow nanorobots to run through our veins in the near future. 

The former Google engineer previously had said that "2029 is the consistent date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid [Alan] Turing test and therefore achieve human levels of intelligence", according to the New York Post.

"I have set the date 2045 for the 'Singularity' which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with the [artificial] intelligence we have created," he added. 

According to Kurzweil, in less than a decade humans will also have created technology to fend off ageing and illness with microscopic robots, sent to repair our bodies on a cellular level.

The computer scientist also believes that nanotechnology will even allow people to eat whatever they want while staying thin and energized. 

As per the Post,  although Kurzweil's predictions seem a little far-fetched for some, many of his previous claims have come true.

In 1999, he had predicted that consumers will be able to design their own clothes with precise measurement and style requirements from their home computers.

His other predictions suggested that the world's best chess player would lose to a computer by 2000. and that people would primarily use portable computers, in a wide range of sizes and shapes, by 2009.

Ray Kurzweil / google

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

42m | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana and the Diwan-i-Am. Illustration: Augustin Anjan Byapari

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

2h | Habitat
Illustration: Bloomberg

Regulating AI will be essential. And complicated

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

22m | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

27m | TBS Stories
Football coaches are getting fired

Football coaches are getting fired

27m | TBS SPORTS
Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

32m | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka