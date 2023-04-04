Ex Google engineer claims immortality is attainable by 2030

Former Google engineer Ray Kurzweil, who received the National Medal of Technology in 1999, previously predicted that humans will achieve immortality with the help of nanorobots by 2030.

The 75-year-old eminent futurist and computer scientist, who was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2022, made this shocking prediction in 2005.

Kurzweil's comments that he made in his book, 'The Singularity Is Near', have recently resurfaced in a two-part YouTube series by tech vlogger Adagio, reports NDTV.

The videos have collectively accumulated thousands of views.

He had predicted that technology will allow humans to achieve everlasting life by 2030. His predictions also included advancements and expansion seen in genetics, robotics and nanotechnology which will allow nanorobots to run through our veins in the near future.

The former Google engineer previously had said that "2029 is the consistent date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid [Alan] Turing test and therefore achieve human levels of intelligence", according to the New York Post.

"I have set the date 2045 for the 'Singularity' which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with the [artificial] intelligence we have created," he added.

According to Kurzweil, in less than a decade humans will also have created technology to fend off ageing and illness with microscopic robots, sent to repair our bodies on a cellular level.

The computer scientist also believes that nanotechnology will even allow people to eat whatever they want while staying thin and energized.

As per the Post, although Kurzweil's predictions seem a little far-fetched for some, many of his previous claims have come true.

In 1999, he had predicted that consumers will be able to design their own clothes with precise measurement and style requirements from their home computers.

His other predictions suggested that the world's best chess player would lose to a computer by 2000. and that people would primarily use portable computers, in a wide range of sizes and shapes, by 2009.