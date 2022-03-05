EU suspends Russia and Belarus from Council of Baltic Sea States

Reuters
05 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 03:12 pm

FILE PHOTO European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERSYves Herman
FILE PHOTO European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERSYves Herman

The European Union said it had joined members of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) in suspending Russia and Belarus from the Council's activities.

"This decision is a part of the European Union's and like-minded partners response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the involvement of Belarus in this unprovoked and unjustified aggression," it said on Saturday.

"The EU agrees with the other members of the CBSS (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden) that the suspension of Russia and Belarus will remain in force until it is possible to resume cooperation based on respect for fundamental principles of international law," it added.

