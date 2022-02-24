European Council condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 06:41 pm

The members of the European Council have condemned Russia's "unprecedented" military aggression against Ukraine. 

"By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability," they said in a joint statement.

They have also criticised Belarus for involving in the aggression against Ukraine and called on it to abide by its international obligations.

The council also asked Russia to cease military actions immediately, unconditionally withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and fully respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

"Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century," the statement noted.

The council members are supposed to meet later today to discuss this blatant aggression and agree in principle on further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners.

They said the council is deploring the loss of life and humanitarian suffering.

The EU and its Member States are ready to urgently provide humanitarian emergency response. We call on Russia and Russia-backed armed formations to respect international humanitarian law, the joint statement read.

Expressing support for Ukraine and its people, they said the council will provide further political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukrain.

We are coordinating our response with our neighbours and international partners, including NATO and G7 whose leaders will be meeting shortly, the statement read further.
 

