EU summons Russian envoy, demands independent investigation into Navalny's death

World+Biz

Reuters
21 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 12:30 pm

Related News

EU summons Russian envoy, demands independent investigation into Navalny's death

The Kremlin has denied involvement in Navalny's death and says Western allegations that Putin was responsible are unacceptable. Russia's Investigative Committee says it has launched a procedural investigation into the death, and the Kremlin has said it does not bow to EU demands

Reuters
21 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 12:30 pm
Candles burn as people attend a vigil following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 19 February 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Candles burn as people attend a vigil following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 19 February 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The European Union summoned Russia's representative to the EU and called for an independent international investigation into the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the EU's diplomatic service said on Tuesday.

It said Michael Siebert, a senior official in the European External Action Service, also urged Russia to release Navalny's body to his family without further delay at the meeting with Kirill Loginov, Russia's acting permanent representative to the EU.

"The EU side conveyed the EU's outrage over the death of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, for which the ultimate responsibility lies with President (Vladimir) Putin and the Russian authorities," it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Siebert "called upon Russia to allow an independent and transparent international investigation into circumstances" of Navalny's death, it added.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in Navalny's death and says Western allegations that Putin was responsible are unacceptable. Russia's Investigative Committee says it has launched a procedural investigation into the death, and the Kremlin has said it does not bow to EU demands.

Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the penal colony above the Arctic Circle where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the Russian prison service said.

The EU moved closer on Monday to imposing new sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine as Navalny's widow visited Brussels. The US is set to announce sanctions against Russia on Friday over Navalny's death. 

The Belgian government also said on Tuesday that it had summoned the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death and called for an independent investigation.

EU / Alexei Navalny / Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

21h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

22h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

17m | Videos
WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

3h | Videos
Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

4h | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

5h | Videos