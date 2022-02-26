EU sanctions Belarusian Security Council secretary, General Staff chief, deputy defense ministers

The European Union has applied restrictive measures to Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich, General Staff Chief Viktor Gulevich, and Deputy Defense Ministers Andrei Zhuk, Sergei Simonenko, and Andrei Burdyko, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

EU sees these persons' actions as undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine, reports Interfax.