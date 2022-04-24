EU plans trade deal with India to reduce its ties to Russia

Trucks transport shipping containers near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The European Union has decided to relaunch a trade deal with India to provide them with alternatives to reducing their dependency on Russia.

A senior EU official with inside information confirmed the move to Bloomberg Saturday (23 April).

The EU also has plans to pursue a technological council in India with the purpose of general data protection regulation, social media, and broader digitalisation, stated the official who wishes to remain anonymous.

The European Commission President Ursala von der Leyen has made plans to schedule a meeting with Narendra Modi on Monday.

The EU is currently India's third-largest trading partner and is responsible for €62.8 billion worth of trade goods.

Both the EU and the US are working to strengthen their ties with India, the nation that is currently the top buyer of Russian weapons.

