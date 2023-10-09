EU freezes aid payments for Palestinians after Hamas attack on Israel

World+Biz

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

EU freezes aid payments for Palestinians after Hamas attack on Israel

Reuters
09 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 10:16 pm
European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019/ Reuters
European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019/ Reuters

The European Commission said on Monday it was putting all its development aid to Palestinians, worth 691 million euros ($729 million), under review and immediately suspending all payments following Hamas' attack on Israel.

"The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point," Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said in a post on social media. "There can be no business as usual."

Hamas militants killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens in the deadliest such incursion since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, prompting Israel to retaliate with its heaviest ever bombardment of Gaza, which has killed more than 400 people.

Varhelyi said all new budget proposals for Palestinian aid were also postponed until further notice.

"The foundations for peace, tolerance and co-existence must now be addressed," he said.

"Incitement to hatred, violence and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many," he added. "We need action and we need it now."

Earlier on Monday, Austria said it was suspending aid worth tens of millions of euros to Palestinians in response to the attack on Israel to ensure funds were not flowing into the wrong hands, while Germany was reviewing its support.

European Union / Palestine / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

12h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

14h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1d | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

3h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

11h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

1d | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

1d | TBS Food