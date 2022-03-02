EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

World+Biz

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:19 pm
Flags of European Union and Ukraine flutter outside EU Parliament building, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Flags of European Union and Ukraine flutter outside EU Parliament building, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to grant temporary protection to people fleeing war in Ukraine, including a residence permit and access to employment and social welfare.

Over 650,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring EU member states since the Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the EU executive said.

Designed to deal with such mass arrivals of displaced persons in the EU, the new legislation will apply in all member states, without requiring Ukrainians to go through lengthy asylum processes.

The proposal, which had been previously announced, will be discussed by EU interior ministers on Thursday.

Once adopted, temporary protection will start applying to Ukrainian refugees immediately for one year, and can last for up to three years - unless the situation in Ukraine improves sufficiently for people to go back home and the scheme to end.

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / EU / EU Commission / European Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

37m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

42m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

1h | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy