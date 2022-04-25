EU chief to seek closer military, trade and tech ties on India visit

World+Biz

Reuters
25 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 09:40 am

Related News

EU chief to seek closer military, trade and tech ties on India visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit is part of Western efforts to encourage India to reduce its ties to Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and follows a trip last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Reuters
25 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 09:40 am
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a session at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a session at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The European Union's chief executive will seek to increase sales of European military equipment to India and relaunch talks on a free trade deal when she meets India's prime minister in New Delhi on Monday, a senior EU official said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit is part of Western efforts to encourage India to reduce its ties to Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and follows a trip last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"There are a whole host of Western leaders reaching out to India right now to see what alternatives we can provide," the senior EU official said. "The key is that we want to bring forward this relationship, work on technology together and bring India into our camp, that's the main message of our visit," the official said.

Von der Leyen arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day official visit, her first as president of European Commission.

India has not explicitly condemned the Feb 24 invasion by Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware.

Von der Leyen aims to agree with India's premier, Narendra Modi, to set up a new trade and technology council similar to an EU-US model, which could discuss digital privacy, regulation of technology companies and social media platform supervision, the senior EU official said.

The EU and India will also likely agree to relaunch free trade talks, which were frozen in 2013 over differences including tariff reductions and patent protection, and have not moved forward significantly since an EU-India virtual summit in May 2021.

India, the world's second-most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people, is seen by the EU as a crucial ally to help manage China's rise from a benign trading partner to a rival power with a growing military presence.

A 2020 study by the European Parliament put the benefits of a trade deal for the EU with India at up to 8.5 billion euros ($9.17 billion), although the estimate was made before Britain's departure from the bloc.

Top News / Europe

EU / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

2h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

4h | Panorama
Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

3h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

3h | Videos
Edible oil market gets volatile

Edible oil market gets volatile

18h | Videos
Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2