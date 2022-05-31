Erdogan tells Zelenskiy he values project to create sea route for agriculture exports

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:00 am

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Monday that he placed value on a project to create a safe sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural goods, his office said.

"Erdogan stated that he especially valued the project to create a secure sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products," his office said in a statement and added he welcomed, in principle, the idea of making Istanbul a headquarters for an "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations.

