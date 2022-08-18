Erdogan says he discussed ways to end Ukraine conflict with Guterres, Zelenskiy

Erdogan says he discussed ways to end Ukraine conflict with Guterres, Zelenskiy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attend a news conference in Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022. Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attend a news conference in Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022. Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he discussed possible ways of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia in a trilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Speaking after the meeting in Ukraine's Lviv, Erdogan said they discussed using the positive atmosphere created by a UN-brokered grain export deal to establish lasting peace.

He also said they discussed the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia, and that he would later raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We attach great importance to this issue...of what happened to the exchange of these captives," Erdogan said.

