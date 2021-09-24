Entire crew of crashed Ka-27 helicopter in Russia likely dead: Report

24 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 05:37 pm

Entire crew of crashed Ka-27 helicopter in Russia likely dead: Report

The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka most likely died, an emergency services' spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

Representative Photo.
Representative Photo.

The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka most likely died, an emergency services' spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.
"It is highly likely that the entire crew were killed," the spokesman said.

The helicopter belonging to the Russian Federal Security Service's border department for the Eastern Arctic went missing late on Thursday and was later found 10 kilometres (6 miles) northwest of the settlement of Nikolayevka. There were five people on board.

Ka-27 helicopter in Russia / helicopter crash

