'Enemy is on the outskirts' of the Ukrainian capital: Kyiv mayor

Mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko. Photo: Reuters.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, warned in a video message on Tuesday that "the enemy is on the outskirts of the capital," adding that the Ukrainian military is "preparing to protect Kyiv."

"Our armed forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, are fighting valiantly for our territory," Klitschko stated.

The mayor said, "At the city's entrances, fortifications and checkpoints have been constructed. I ask that everyone remain calm."

"Do not go outside unless absolutely necessary, and stay in shelters in case of emergency," he urged.

According to Maxar Technologies satellite pictures, a vast 40-mile-long Russian military convoy comprised of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery, and other logistics equipment has arrived on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

In an earlier video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said defending Kyiv is the government's "key priority."

"Kyiv is special. If we protect Kyiv, we will protect the state. This is the heart of our country, and it must keep beating," Zelensky said.

Echoing the president's remarks, Klitschko said that Russian Forces want to "take the heart of our country."

"We will fight and we will not give Kyiv up," he asserted.