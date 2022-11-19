Emotional reunion of a chimp and her newborn will leave you teary-eyed

Emotional reunion of a chimp and her newborn will leave you teary-eyed

At the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, a mother chimpanzee and her baby had the most heartwarming reunion after being separated for over two days due to issues with birth.

The infant was delivered on Tuesday by C-section. The hospital officials chose to keep the chimp for two days because it was struggling to breathe on its own. So, when the chimp was finally sent back to its mother, it was an emotional reunion.

In the video, the mother, Mahale, is seen hugging her son after two days of being apart from her child. The baby chimp was named Kucheza, which means 'play' in Swahili.

In the post's caption, the Sedgwick County Zoo wrote, "Mahale gave birth via C-section after her labor had stopped progressing. The baby wasn't getting enough oxygen on his own at birth, so he had to stay in the hospital to receive treatment and care from the medical team until he was healthy enough to return to mom."

This video was shared just a day back. Since being shared, it has been liked 61,000 times and has several comments. Many people thought that this is a heartening video.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "It doesn't get much sweeter than this. BIG congratulations to your animal care and veterinary teams." A second person added, "Thanks for sharing - made my day!! The love of a mother is never ending!!" "This is the most precious thing. The way she immediately grabbed her baby!" said a third. A fourth person said, "Literally going to be crying all day after watching this. I can't. So beautiful."
 

