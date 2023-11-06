Emerging Asia currencies buoyed by rate hikes set to outperform

World+Biz

Bloomberg
06 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:50 am

Emerging Asia currencies buoyed by rate hikes set to outperform

In the view of Brendan McKenna, an emerging market strategist at Wells Fargo & Co., the Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso and Thai baht are among the best bets

Bloomberg
06 November, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:50 am
File photo of Indian rupee coins and notes.
File photo of Indian rupee coins and notes.

Asia's emerging-market currencies are proving attractive to investors willing to bet on local central banks keeping interest rates high and the fading strength of the dollar.

In the view of Brendan McKenna, an emerging market strategist at Wells Fargo & Co., the Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso and Thai baht are among the best bets. Other experts point the fact that Asian central banks enough firepower to defend their currencies. All monetary authorities in the region now have foreign-exchange reserves that can cover well over three months of imports.

"Asia can outperform the next few months of the year — a bit of a Santa rally," said McKenna. "I like the currencies associated with some of the more hawkish central banks."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More broadly, sentiment appears to be turning in favour of emerging markets. MSCI's currency index for the asset class jumped 0.9% in the week, the best performance since July, as a cooling US labor market reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking rates.

It reflects a sharp rebound after what's been a bruising year for investors. For Asia, in particular, some metrics are reflecting early optimism. In the options market, traders are least bearish on currencies in countries including China, India, Taiwan and South Korea, according to Bloomberg-compiled data on the three-month risk reversal.

Plus, they're relatively calmer. The yuan, Indian rupee and Malaysian ringgit are among the least volatile exchange rates in the asset class over the last 30 days.

Some say that Asian currencies will benefit as local central banks are still committed to tightening to prevent their yield gap with the US from widening. Indonesia last month raised its rate to bolster the rupiah, while the Philippines flagged it may hike again to curb price pressures.

"There's enough exchange rate flexibility, policy market buffers, fundamentals are nowhere nearly as bad and short term debts are better," said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management in Singapore. "So, the current underlying growth dynamism does not come close" to the vulnerabilities of the Asian Financial Crisis crisis, he said.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

1h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

3h | Panorama
Sheuly Begum, in her mid-50s, said she lives in constant fear of either incurring a loss or her small roadside stall (located in Naya Paltan) being damaged. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

The lives of small vendors around political hotspots of Dhaka

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

14m | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

16h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

15h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

17h | TBS Today