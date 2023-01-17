Elon Musk’s next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla

17 January, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 09:51 am

Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II//File Photo
While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn't.

Long before Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he had set his sights on Tesla, the electric automaker where he continues to serve as CEO and from which he derives most of his wealth and fame.

Musk claimed in a 7 August 2018 tweet that he had lined up the financing to pay for a $72 billion buyout of Tesla, which he then amplified with a follow-up statement that made a deal seem imminent.

But the buyout never materialized and now Musk will have to explain his actions under oath in a federal court in San Francisco. The trial, which begins on Tuesday with jury selection, was triggered by a class-action lawsuit on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day period in August 2018.

Musk's tweets back then fueled a rally in Tesla's stock price that abruptly ended a week later, after it became apparent that he didn't have the funding for a buyout after all. That resulted in him scrapping his plan to take the automaker private, culminating in a $40 million settlement with US securities regulators that also required him to step down as the company's chairman.

