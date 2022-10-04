Elon Musk, Zelensky indulge in Twitter war over Russia-Ukraine peace plan

Billionaire Elon Musk and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky have indulged in a squabble on Twitter after Musk asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. In a Twitter poll, Musk proposed UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called "referendums".

"Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people, Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev's mistake), Water supply to Crimea assured, Ukraine remains neutral," Musk wrote on Twitter with a "yes or no" poll.

"This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then," he further added.

The Tesla Inc chief followed up with another poll - "Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas and Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine."

To this, Zelensky responded with his own poll. "Which @elonmusk do you like more? - one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia," he tweeted.

Musk further replied to Zelensky: "I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world."

In view of this social media war, Musk received a massive backlash. Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda said, "Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them the legal owner of the car or of the wheels. Even though they claim both voted in favor of it. Just saying."

Ukraine's outspoken outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk gave a harsh reaction to Musk's "peace plan" poll, stating that "no Ukrainian will ever buy Tesla".