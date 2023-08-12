Elon Musk shares ‘new details’ about fight against Mark Zuckerberg, announces match will be held in Italy

Elon Musk has shared 'new details' about fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Taking to social media platform "X" on Friday, Musk announced that match will be held in Italy.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC).Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all," said Musk.

"I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location" added Musk.

However, Musk hasn't revealed the exact location of the fight which is set to take place in Italy.

With the new announcement, Musk has declined the possibility of the fight being managed by UFC. Notably, earlier, UFC President Dana White had expressed his interest in facilitating the fight between the two tech billionaires.

In an earlier tweet, Musk had revealed that all the proceeds of the fight would be donated to charity for veterans.

In recent times, Musk has been very active in sharing fresh details about the fight. His regular tweets on the matter has hyped up massive interest among netizens and fans.

Also, both Musk and Zuckerberg have been preparing themselves for the fight. Some weeks ago, in an Instagram post, Zuckerberg was seen posing at a training session with two world-class UFC fighters namely Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

On the other hand, photos of Musk while training with Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman had emerged a few weeks ago. In an interaction with podcaster Joe Rogan, Musk had revealed that he had trained in taekwondo, judo, and karate when he was a kid and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as an adult.

In the professional world of technology, Zuckerberg's newly launched social media platform "Threads" is competing against Musk's "X".