Elon Musk shares letter he got from lecturer who could have been his professor

20 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:59 pm

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share the letter he received from a Stanford lecturer who could have been his professor

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Elon Musk's latest tweet about a letter he received from a Stanford lecturer Bill Nix has created a buzz online. While posting a picture of the letter, the tech billionaire shared how Nix could have been his professor.

"Nice letter from Bill Nix, who would've been my prof at Stanford if I hadn't put grad studies on (permanent) deferment," Musk posted. The letter describes how the professor shared it after seeing an interview of the SapceX CEO.

"This is Bill Nix in the Materials Science Department at Stanford. In a recent interview entitled: "Elon Musk on the Early Days of Tesla: Interview Part 1," which was posted on YouTube, you mentioned meeting me at Stanford in 1995 as your prospective professor if you had enrolled in the graduate program at Stanford," reads the starting para of the letter.

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to share various comments. Musk also replied to his own post and joked how the letter is showing his PO Box number and he may have to change it. "Might need a new PO Box after tweeting this," he tweeted along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

"Amazing," wrote a Twitter user while re-posting Musk's tweet. "Amazing letter," expressed another. "This is so cool," wrote a third. What are your thoughts on the letter?

