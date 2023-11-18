Elon Musk says X to file 'thermonuclear' lawsuit against media watchdog

World+Biz

Reuters
18 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 03:58 pm

Related News

Elon Musk says X to file 'thermonuclear' lawsuit against media watchdog

Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they were also pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple would do the same

Reuters
18 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 03:58 pm
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, will file a lawsuit against Media Matters and those who attacked social media platform X, Elon Musk said on Saturday in a post on the platform, soon after major US companies paused their advertisements on the site.

"The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and all those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company," Musk wrote in a post on X, without naming any other parties.

Liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America earlier this week said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IBM on Thursday said it immediately suspended all advertising on Musk-owned X after the watchdog found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they were also pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple would do the same.

Musk on Wednesday endorsed an antisemitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.

"This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers," a statement posted by Musk said.

"Media Matters created an alternate account and curated the posts and advertising appearing on the account's timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts."

Media Matters did not immediately respond to an emailed request seeking comment outside of business hours.

Advertisers have fled the site since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.

The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk's endorsement of what it called a "hideous" antisemitic conspiracy theory on X. It accused Musk of an "abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate" that "runs against our core values as Americans".

"It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie ... one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said, referring to the 7 Oct attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

Elon Musk / X Corp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

9h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

10h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

Japan’s economy sinks into contraction

47m | TBS Economy
Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

Bribery risk: Bangladesh ranks 2nd in South Asia

2h | TBS Economy
Why investors are not loving the dividends

Why investors are not loving the dividends

5h | TBS Markets
Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy