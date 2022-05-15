Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

World+Biz

Reuters
15 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 10:09 am

Related News

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts

Reuters
15 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 10:09 am
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric.

Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.

When a user asked Musk to "elaborate on process of filtering bot accounts," he replied, "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate."

Top News

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

1h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

1h | Panorama
After Suborna and Jhorna, filed their respective RTI applications, the authorities built a concrete installation to ensure regular waste collection (pictured left) and a small road to accommodate an open drain (pictured right) in the Goran area. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the women using RTI to change the face of their neighbourhoods

3h | Panorama
Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

1h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

1h | Videos
Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

15h | Videos
Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April