Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to 30 September

World+Biz

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to 30 September

"Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote on Twitter

Reuters
03 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 10:49 am
Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II//File Photo
Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II//File Photo

Electric vehicle major Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla's AI Day has now been pushed to Sept. 30.

"Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of Aug. 19.

Optimus is a humanoid robot that Tesla is working on priority. Musk has previously said that it could be launched next year.

"Optimus could eventually address global shortages of labor, and in the short term might be able to carry items around a factory," Musk had said in January.

This is Tesla's second AI (artifical intelligence) Day, the first happened on Aug. 19, 2021.

Musk, in one of his tweets in May, also said that the purpose of the AI day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.

Tech

Tesla AI / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

1h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

2h | Food
Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

Johnny Depp wins: How much can the media break or make you?

1h | Panorama
People with hectic schedules would not require a gym subscription if they chose to cycle their daily commute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Would you consider cycling to work?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

1h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

2h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 