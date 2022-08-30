Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and babies

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
30 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil... and babies

BSS/AFP
30 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, said on Monday the world needs to "make more babies" -- and keep digging for oil.

The richest man on the planet, who has repeatedly warned that low birth rates pose a "danger" to civilization, said ahead of an energy conference in Norway that the world is facing a "baby crisis".

Asked about the greatest challenges facing the world, Musk cited the transition to renewable energies but also said the birth rate was "one of my favourite... things to be concerned about."

"We don't want the population to drop so low that we'll just eventually die," Musk, founder of American electric car manufacturer Tesla and SpaceX, told reporters in Stavanger, southwest Norway.

"At least make enough babies to sustain the population," he added.

Many Western societies and populated countries such as China are facing declining birth rates and ageing societies.

"They say civilization might die with a bang or with a whimper," added Musk. "If we don't have enough kids, then we will die with a whimper in adult diapers. And that will be depressing."

He also said the planet still needed new fossil fuel sources.

"I think realistically we do need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization would crumble," he said, adding that "some additional exploration is warranted at this time".

He went on to advocate the maintenance of nuclear power plants, describing himself as "pro-nuclear".

Several European countries had decided to phase out nuclear power, but following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February and Europe's subsequent push to wean itself off of Russian oil and gas, the nuclear debate has reignited.

"I know this may be an unpopular view in some quarters, but I think if you have a well-designed nuclear power plant, you should not shut it down," Musk said.

The businessman, who has been divorced three times, has fathered 10 children, one of whom died at 10 weeks old.

Earlier this year one of his children, who recently turned 18, filed a petition in a California court to change her name and gender identity to female.

Court documents said that she did not want "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as one of the reasons for the name change.

Musk also has two children with the musician Grimes, a girl they named Exa Dark Sider'l Musk -- although the parents said they will mostly call her Y – and a boy born in May 2020 called "X ' A-12", or more simply, X.

Musk announced last autumn that he was "semi-separated" from the singer.

The American press recently revealed that he also had twins in November with an executive at Neuralink, Musk's brain-implant maker, a few weeks before the birth of Exa Dark Sider'l Musk.

Top News

Elon Musk / fossil fuel / Birth Rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

3h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

4h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What happens if global energy prices don’t fall in six months?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

1h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

1h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

4h | Videos
Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries