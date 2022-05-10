Elon Musk recalls Taj Mahal visit, calls it ‘truly a wonder of the world’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Elon Musk on Tuesday took to Twitter to recall his trip to India in 2007 which included a visit to the Taj Mahal.

The billionaire entrepreneur described it as "truly a wonder of the world". Musk also praised the architecture of the Agra fort as "amazing", reports NDTV.

"It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world," Musk tweeted.

His tweet was a reply to another that claimed to show a facade from the Agra fort. This interaction has led many to believe that a possible visit to India may be in store for Musk.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma chimed into the conversation with a question of his own about when Musk will visit India to deliver the first Tesla.

"It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj?" asked Sharma.