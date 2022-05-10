Elon Musk recalls Taj Mahal visit, calls it ‘truly a wonder of the world’

World+Biz

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:24 pm

Related News

Elon Musk recalls Taj Mahal visit, calls it ‘truly a wonder of the world’

Musk also praised the architecture of the Agra fort as "amazing"

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:24 pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Elon Musk on Tuesday took to Twitter to recall his trip to India in 2007 which included a visit to the Taj Mahal.

The billionaire entrepreneur described it as "truly a wonder of the world". Musk also praised the architecture of the Agra fort as "amazing", reports NDTV. 

"It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world," Musk tweeted.

His tweet was a reply to another that claimed to show a facade from the Agra fort. This interaction has led many to believe that a possible visit to India may be in store for Musk. 

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma chimed into the conversation with a question of his own about when Musk will visit India to deliver the first Tesla.

"It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most unruly road users. That said, when are you coming here to deliver first @Tesla here at The Taj?" asked Sharma.

Elon Musk / Taj Mahal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

37m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021