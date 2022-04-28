Elon Musk now wants to buy Coca-Cola and McDonald's 

Just three days after buying the social media platform Twitter, tech mogul Elon Musk has announced his next purchase - Coca Cola and McDonald's.

Musk tweeted that he will buy the multinational beverage corporation, "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."

Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in April 28, 2022

He also tweeted he wished to buy McDonald's 'and fix all of the ice-cream machines'. Only he knows whether it was a playful joke or an actual plan.

Musk quoted his earlier McDonald's tweet and wrote, "Listen, I can't do miracles ok."

Listen, I can't do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Earlier, he wrote, shortly after his grand Twitter acquisition, "Now that I bought Twitter, I'm deleting it. FB is next. Go outside and enjoy your life."

The Tesla founder is known for throwing ideas, sometimes light-hearted, on his Twitter timeline. His tweets often spark debates on various issues, including free speech.

On Monday, Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world's richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.

The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.