Elon Musk has officially changed his username on Twitter to "Mr. Tweet".

Earlier, one of the lawyers representing investors suing Musk over Tesla's share price accidentally referred to him as "Mr. Tweet", reports India Today.

This incident inspired the billionaire to switch his username officially. He announced his new username on Twitter earlier today.

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Twitter users all over the world had a lot of say about this sudden change.

